Health

COVID-19 booster shot appointments opening this weekend in Ottawa

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted November 4, 2021 2:09 pm
OPH Covid clinic View image in full screen
Ottawa Public Health is expanding capacity at its four community clinics to accommodate COVID-19 booster shot bookings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Ottawa Public Health is boosting capacity at its COVID-19 vaccination clinics to accommodate a new crop of residents eligible for a third dose of the vaccine.

Following Ontario’s announcement earlier this week expanding eligibility criteria for a COVID-19 booster shot, the local health unit said Thursday that its four community clinics will operate seven days a week to handle the fresh demand.

The affected clinics are at the J.H. Putnam Public School, the Eva James Memorial Centre, the Orléans Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA and the University of Ottawa’s Minto Sports Complex.

Click to play video: 'Reaction to Ontario expanding COVID-19 booster eligibility' Reaction to Ontario expanding COVID-19 booster eligibility
Reaction to Ontario expanding COVID-19 booster eligibility

Starting Saturday at 8 a.m., appointments for booster doses will be available to any individual who meets the following criteria:

  • Individuals aged 70 and over (born in 1951 or earlier);
  • Health-care workers;
  • Designated essential caregivers in congregate settings, long-term care homes or retirement homes
  • Individuals who received a complete series of a viral vector vaccine (two doses of AstraZeneca or one dose of Johnson & Johnson); and
  • First Nation, Inuit and Métis residents aged 16 and older, as well as their non-Indigenous household members.

Booster shot recipients also have to be six months removed from their last shot to qualify.

Read more: AstraZeneca vaccine recipients have ‘mixed emotions’ over getting mRNA boosters early

Appointments can be booked via the online provincial portal or by calling 1-833-943-3900. Walk-in availability is limited, OPH says.

Some local pharmacies can also provide the shot, and The Ottawa Hospital is booting up its vaccination clinic for health-care workers and their families in the days ahead.

Getting a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will not interfere with getting the annual flu shot — OPH says there’s no need to space out the two immunizations.

Click to play video: 'Medical experts predict bad flu season this year' Medical experts predict bad flu season this year
Medical experts predict bad flu season this year – Oct 24, 2021
