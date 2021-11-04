COVID-19 booster shot appointments opening this weekend in Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health is boosting capacity at its COVID-19 vaccination clinics to accommodate a new crop of residents eligible for a third dose of the vaccine.

Following Ontario’s announcement earlier this week expanding eligibility criteria for a COVID-19 booster shot, the local health unit said Thursday that its four community clinics will operate seven days a week to handle the fresh demand.

The affected clinics are at the J.H. Putnam Public School, the Eva James Memorial Centre, the Orléans Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA and the University of Ottawa’s Minto Sports Complex.

Starting Saturday at 8 a.m., appointments for booster doses will be available to any individual who meets the following criteria:

Individuals aged 70 and over (born in 1951 or earlier);

Health-care workers;

Designated essential caregivers in congregate settings, long-term care homes or retirement homes

Individuals who received a complete series of a viral vector vaccine (two doses of AstraZeneca or one dose of Johnson & Johnson); and

First Nation, Inuit and Métis residents aged 16 and older, as well as their non-Indigenous household members.

Booster shot recipients also have to be six months removed from their last shot to qualify.

Appointments can be booked via the online provincial portal or by calling 1-833-943-3900. Walk-in availability is limited, OPH says.

Some local pharmacies can also provide the shot, and The Ottawa Hospital is booting up its vaccination clinic for health-care workers and their families in the days ahead.

Getting a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will not interfere with getting the annual flu shot — OPH says there’s no need to space out the two immunizations.

