2 people rescued from apartment blaze in central Hamilton

Hamilton Fire say two people were rescued from an early morning two-alarm apartment fire in the Gage Park area on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called out to the blaze around 7:30 a.m. in a building on Main Street East between Glendale Avenue and King Street East.

“First arriving crews reported heavy smoke coming from an apartment on the third floor of the three storey walk up apartment building,” fire Chief Dave Cunliffe explained in a statement.

“Information was also provided that there were people trapped in the apartment.”

Both were transported to hospital and no other injuries were reported.

Cunliffe said the unit suffered significant fire and smoke damage and that the Ontario fire marshal’s office is expected to visit the scene.

Hamilton fire has not yet estimated the cost of the damage sustained by the structure.