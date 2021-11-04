Driver seriously injured in Highbury Avenue crash involving hydro pole

Send this page to someone via email

One person was rushed to hospital Thursday following a two-vehicle collision in London’s east end involving a hydro pole.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 10 a.m. along Highbury Avenue just south of Hamilton Road, police said.

Details about the collision remain limited, but police said in a statement that the adult male driver of one of the vehicles involved had to be extricated from the wreckage by firefighters.

The person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Their condition was later upgraded to serious condition.

I’m told the other driver involved in the 2-vehicle crash did not sustain injuries. Crews still on scene and there’s no estimate yet for when SB Highbury Ave will reopen. I’ll be speaking with @lpsmediaoffice shortly to learn more #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/FnrJ97rO63 — Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) November 4, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The other driver involved did not sustain physical injuries, according to police.

The collision has closed all southbound lanes of Highbury Avenue in the area as a result, and motorists are advised to find alternate routes.

It’s not clear when the roadway is expected to be reopened. Major delays were reported in the northbound lanes of Highbury passing the crash scene.

“There is construction in that area, so even when the roadway is reopened to southbound traffic, there might still be some delays,” said London police Cst. Sandasha Bough.

The incident also knocked out power to an unspecified number of area residents as a result of the downed power lines. London Hydro’s outage map did not show the outage as of the noon-hour.

—with files from Andrew Graham.

Work being done on the hydro wires. I also see what appears to be tow lines from a fire truck attached to the crashed vehicle. @lpsmediaoffice say a 2-vehicle collision took place around 10am and 1 man has been sent to hospital w/ life-threatening injuries #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/4V6wG2bPXX — Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) November 4, 2021

Advertisement