Canada

Anand says she accepts need to hand military sexual misconduct cases to civilians

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted November 4, 2021 11:34 am
Click to play video: 'Trudeau says Anand appointed defence minister to ‘support’ Canadians amid culture of sexual misconduct in military' Trudeau says Anand appointed defence minister to ‘support’ Canadians amid culture of sexual misconduct in military
Following the unveiling of his new cabinet on Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he appointed Anita Anand, former procurement minister, to the defence portfolio because in her past role, she was "extraordinarily effective" at supporting Canadians amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He added part of the job of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) is to "be there to support Canadians" especially as the CAF has faced multiple probes into senior leaders over sexual misconduct allegations – Oct 26, 2021

Defence Minister Anita Anand says she has “accepted in full” a recommendation from a former Supreme Court justice that military sexual misconduct cases must be handled by civilians, not military investigators.

“I have accepted in full Madame Arbour’s recommendations to move the investigation & prosecution of sexual misconduct cases to the civilian system,” said Anand in a tweet on Thursday.

“The Canadian Armed Forces are working with federal, provincial & territorial partners to implement these interim recommendations.”

More to come.

