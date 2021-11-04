Anand says she accepts need to hand military sexual misconduct cases to civilians

Send this page to someone via email

Defence Minister Anita Anand says she has “accepted in full” a recommendation from a former Supreme Court justice that military sexual misconduct cases must be handled by civilians, not military investigators.

“I have accepted in full Madame Arbour’s recommendations to move the investigation & prosecution of sexual misconduct cases to the civilian system,” said Anand in a tweet on Thursday.

“The Canadian Armed Forces are working with federal, provincial & territorial partners to implement these interim recommendations.”

More to come.