Pedestrian hit near north Edmonton’s Lago Lindo Elementary School: EPS

Police were asking drivers to avoid the area near Lago Lindo Elementary School Thursday morning as officers investigated a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

There weren’t many details in the news release but police said Edmontonians should avoid the area of 176 Avenue and 95 Street.

Police didn’t provide an age of the pedestrian who was hit.

Two children were rushed to hospital in Sherwood Park on Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle near Lakeland Ridge School. The road was closed for about two hours as officers investigated.

The children were described to be in “serious but non-life-threatening” condition Wednesday.

