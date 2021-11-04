Menu

News

Pedestrian hit near north Edmonton’s Lago Lindo Elementary School: EPS

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted November 4, 2021 11:40 am
An Edmonton police service vehicle. View image in full screen
An Edmonton police service vehicle. File/Global News

Police were asking drivers to avoid the area near Lago Lindo Elementary School Thursday morning as officers investigated a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

There weren’t many details in the news release but police said Edmontonians should avoid the area of 176 Avenue and 95 Street.

Read more: 2 children rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Sherwood Park

Police didn’t provide an age of the pedestrian who was hit.

Two children were rushed to hospital in Sherwood Park on Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle near Lakeland Ridge School. The road was closed for about two hours as officers investigated.

Click to play video: '2 children rushed to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Sherwood Park' 2 children rushed to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Sherwood Park
2 children rushed to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Sherwood Park

The children were described to be in “serious but non-life-threatening” condition Wednesday.

