Police investigating another report of shots fired in Dartmouth

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating another report of shots fired in Dartmouth, the third in a week.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the report of shots fired in the area of the 111 Highway and Exit 3 near Burnside Drive at around 9:15 p.m.

“The investigation is in the early stages, however there is no indication that anyone was injured during the incident,” police said in a news release Wednesday night.

Police say a vehicle was struck by what appears to be gunfire from another vehicle.

Over the weekend, police responded to two shootings in the same Dartmouth neighbourhood in the span of 24 hours.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers had been called to Roleika Drive twice between Friday and Saturday. Police say during the first incident, witnesses had reported seeing a suspect shooting at people in another vehicle in a parking lot beside an apartment building.

Read more: Halifax police investigate Friday night shooting in Dartmouth

Police say the second shooting happened near Ruben Court and Roleika Drive. No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.