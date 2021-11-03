Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Man sent to hospital with critical injuries after crash on Highway 140 in Welland

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 3, 2021 8:44 pm
Police say three vehicles were involved in a serious crash late on Nov. 3, 2021 at Highway 140 in Welland, Ont. View image in full screen
Police say three vehicles were involved in a serious crash late on Nov. 3, 2021 at Highway 140 in Welland, Ont. @OPP_HSD

A man suffered critical injuries after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Welland, Ont., according Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Investigators say the collision involved three “small passenger vehicles” travelling on Highway 140 between Ridge and Netherby roads.

Read more: Driver charged in fatal Niagara-on-the-Lake crash

“We are appealing for any witnesses that may have seen these vehicles, small passenger vehicles driving, one of them possibly erratically prior to the collision,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a social media post.

Paramedics say a man, believed to be in his 40s, was airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital.

Lanes southbound and northbound on Highway 140 between Ridge Road and Netherby were closed just before 5 p.m. for an investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagCollision tagOntario Provincial Police tagNiagara news tagNiagara Region tagwelland tagmotor vehicle accident tagRidge Road tagnetherby road tagNiagara crash taghighway 140 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers