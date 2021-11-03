Man sent to hospital with critical injuries after crash on Highway 140 in Welland

A man suffered critical injuries after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Welland, Ont., according Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Investigators say the collision involved three “small passenger vehicles” travelling on Highway 140 between Ridge and Netherby roads.
“We are appealing for any witnesses that may have seen these vehicles, small passenger vehicles driving, one of them possibly erratically prior to the collision,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a social media post.
Paramedics say a man, believed to be in his 40s, was airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital.
Lanes southbound and northbound on Highway 140 between Ridge Road and Netherby were closed just before 5 p.m. for an investigation.
