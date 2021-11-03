Menu

Crime

Suspect identified in Halloween hate incident on city bus: Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 3, 2021 5:36 pm
Police say Sunday’s incident involved a man who yelled racist remarks to women who were not speaking English. View image in full screen
Police say Sunday’s incident involved a man who yelled racist remarks to women who were not speaking English. Submitted

A suspect has been identified in a hate incident that allegedly took place on a city bus on Halloween, say Kelowna RCMP.

According to police, the Oct. 31 incident involved a man who yelled racist remarks to women who were not speaking English, resulting in an altercation.

Read more: Kelowna Mounties speak out against series of high-profile racist incidents

“Through the assistance of the public and media reporting, the person who made the hate-motivated remarks has been identified by police,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Tammy Lobb.

“Information regarding this person will not be released as this remains an active criminal investigation and no charges have been sworn.”

Police say they are continuing to investigate, which includes efforts to identify the victims.

Click to play video: 'Hidden Hate: The rise of anti-Asian racism in B.C.' Hidden Hate: The rise of anti-Asian racism in B.C.
Hidden Hate: The rise of anti-Asian racism in B.C – Apr 24, 2021

“We understand, it can be difficult for victims of crime to come forward,” said Lobb. “However, we would like speak to them as part of the investigation and encourage them to contact us.”

On Tuesday, during a press conference, RCMP Insp. Adam MacIntosh said they were investigating the incident as a potential hate incident, along with possible assault.

Victims of crime and/or trauma in need of assistance can contact Central Okanagan RCMP Victim Services at 250-470-6242.

Click to play video: 'Hate-motivated messages target Calgary’s Sikh community' Hate-motivated messages target Calgary’s Sikh community
Hate-motivated messages target Calgary’s Sikh community – Oct 26, 2021

 

