Canada

SPS recommend delaying hiring for 3 positions through summer 2022: police

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted November 3, 2021 6:08 pm
The SPS has recommended to delay the hiring of three positions until the summer of 2022, in order to save more in the budget through 2023. View image in full screen
The SPS has recommended to delay the hiring of three positions until the summer of 2022, in order to save more in the budget through 2023. File Photo/ Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) held a brief budget meeting Wednesday afternoon.

During the Zoom meeting, police chief Troy Cooper discussed and recommended some operational changes that could add some more money to the budget for the next two years.

“Since our last meeting, we discussed the impact on the police service if one of those positions was deferred,” said Cooper. “The overall salary savings by deferring three positions to July 2022 instead of January 2022, would be $194,600 in 2022 and $30,800 in 2023.

“That would reduce the total indicative budget over the two years by $956,000.”

Click to play video: 'Update with Saskatoon police Chief Troy Cooper' Update with Saskatoon police Chief Troy Cooper
Update with Saskatoon police Chief Troy Cooper – Oct 26, 2021

Cooper said they were careful with the deferral of positions and they would have the least amount of impact on daily operations for the police service.

The three recommended positions are as follows: One officer who is used in serious and violent crime or homicide investigations, a special constable assigned in tech crimes/digital forensics and an audio/video disclosure position.

Cooper says all positions would be filled from within for the time being. He adds in the case of the homicide investigator and digital forensics, the total time it takes to complete these tasks may have to be extended or prolonged.

“Unpredictability of it. Staff are not recruited for this specific position, “Cooper said. “The volume of work with the most appropriate staffing position. Currently, we are working on recruiting across the board and for the interim, we would defer these three positions.”

Cooper says the police service is constantly playing catch-up with staff due to the increase in size in Saskatoon’s population.

