Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man steals bench from Indigenous centre: Kingston police

By John Lawless Global News
Posted November 3, 2021 4:30 pm
Man steals bench from Indigenous centre: Kingston police - image
Kingston Police

Police in Kingston, Ont., are searching for a man who stole a bench from a local Indigenous centre.

At about 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, the thief was captured on surveillance cameras stealing a wooden bench from Four Directions Indigenous Student Centre on Barrie Street.

“The male entered the property by jumping the fence and then proceeded to remove the bench, which was situated underneath the Tipi at this location,” says Kingston police say in a press release.

“The male was last seen crossing Barrie Street and walking into City Park.”

Read more: 1 arrested after group attempts to steal motorcycles from Kingston business: police

The thief is described as a white man wearing a yellow rain jacket with blue and black pants, and wearing white and black Vans shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

He also had a red balloon tied behind him at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Rick Poirier at 613-549-4660 ext. 6268 or by email at rpoirier@kingstonpolice.ca.

Click to play video: 'Surveillance footage captures Pride flag being torn from London, Ont. home' Surveillance footage captures Pride flag being torn from London, Ont. home
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagPolice tagTheft tagKingston Police tagkingston crime tagCity Park tagballoon tagBarrie Street tagBench tagstolen bench tagFour Directions Indigenous Student Centre tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers