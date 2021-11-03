Man steals bench from Indigenous centre: Kingston police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kingston, Ont., are searching for a man who stole a bench from a local Indigenous centre.

At about 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, the thief was captured on surveillance cameras stealing a wooden bench from Four Directions Indigenous Student Centre on Barrie Street.

“The male entered the property by jumping the fence and then proceeded to remove the bench, which was situated underneath the Tipi at this location,” says Kingston police say in a press release.

“The male was last seen crossing Barrie Street and walking into City Park.”

The thief is described as a white man wearing a yellow rain jacket with blue and black pants, and wearing white and black Vans shoes.

He also had a red balloon tied behind him at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Rick Poirier at 613-549-4660 ext. 6268 or by email at rpoirier@kingstonpolice.ca.