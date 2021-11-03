Menu

Health

Winnipeg street census offers snapshot of city’s homeless during pandemic

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 3, 2021 4:11 pm
A new street census looks at Winnipeg's homeless population. View image in full screen
A new street census looks at Winnipeg's homeless population. Getty Images

A census by End Homelessness Winnipeg, taken this spring during the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, is helping to create a snapshot of how many people are homeless in the city — and who those people are.

The Interim Street Census, which was recorded between April 21-22, found of that of 1,100 Winnipeggers, 370 were in unsheltered areas while 300 were in emergency shelters like The Salvation Army and Main Street Project.

It also found 66 per cent were Indigenous.

Read more: New project in Winnipeg aims to provide tiny homes to help shelter homeless

Almost half of those using emergency shelters were between the ages of 25 and 49, and four per cent were dependent children under 18.

Story continues below advertisement

End Homelessness Winnipeg said its data was collected from emergency shelters, encampments, transitional housing, resource centres and unsheltered locations.

Due to it being conducted during the pandemic, the results aren’t as thorough as in past street censuses, but a full street census is tentatively planned for 2022.

Click to play video: 'Homeless Canadians take good care of their pets, study says' Homeless Canadians take good care of their pets, study says
Homeless Canadians take good care of their pets, study says – Oct 15, 2021

 

