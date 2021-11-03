N.S. reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day total in almost a month

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 recoveries on Wednesday. It’s the highest number of cases reported in a single day since Oct. 5.

There are 19 cases in the Central Zone, 14 cases in the Western Zone, four cases in the Northern Zone and one case in the Eastern Zone.

“Nova Scotia Health Authority’s (NSHA’s) public health team is investigating these new cases to understand the circumstances around the increased numbers,” the province said in a release.

On Tuesday, three schools were notified of a COVID-19 exposure at their school.

Nova Scotia has 180 active cases of COVID-19 so far. Of those, eight people are in hospital.

NSHA’s labs completed 3,331 tests the day before.

As of Tuesday, 1,579,333 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 764,967 Nova Scotians have received their second dose, and 3,634 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

Since August 1, there have been 1,566 positive COVID-19 cases and seven deaths. There are 1,379 resolved cases.