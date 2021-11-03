SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

N.S. reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day total in almost a month

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 3, 2021 1:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia aims to recruit more long-term care workers' Nova Scotia aims to recruit more long-term care workers
The province’s long-term care workers were concerned about being overworked and underpaid, even before the pandemic. The Progressive Conservative government is now spending millions to hire more recruiters for the sector. Amber Fryday has more.

Nova Scotia reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 recoveries on Wednesday. It’s the highest number of cases reported in a single day since Oct. 5.

There are 19 cases in the Central Zone, 14 cases in the Western Zone, four cases in the Northern Zone and one case in the Eastern Zone.

“Nova Scotia Health Authority’s (NSHA’s) public health team is investigating these new cases to understand the circumstances around the increased numbers,” the province said in a release.

READ MORE: COVID-19: N.S. reports 11 new cases, 5 schools notified of exposure

On Tuesday, three schools were notified of a COVID-19 exposure at their school.

Nova Scotia has 180 active cases of COVID-19 so far. Of those, eight people are in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

NSHA’s labs completed 3,331 tests the day before.

Click to play video: 'Imhotep’s Legacy Academy (ILA) launches Vaccination Project for students across the province' Imhotep’s Legacy Academy (ILA) launches Vaccination Project for students across the province
Imhotep’s Legacy Academy (ILA) launches Vaccination Project for students across the province

As of Tuesday, 1,579,333 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 764,967 Nova Scotians have received their second dose, and 3,634 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

Since August 1, there have been 1,566 positive COVID-19 cases and seven deaths. There are 1,379 resolved cases.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagNova Scotia tagCOVID NS tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers