Non-suspicious death reported in Bracebridge, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A sudden death that isn’t suspicious has been reported in Bracebridge, Ont., OPP said.

According to police, the death occurred in the area of York Street shortly after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Read more: Muskoka man who fought off bear recognized for bravery

Officers say there’s no threat to public safety.

The Bracebridge crime unit and forensic identification are continuing the investigation with the help of the chief coroner’s office.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

1:03 Colborne sudden death now being investigated as homicide: OPP Colborne sudden death now being investigated as homicide: OPP – May 25, 2020