Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Non-suspicious death reported in Bracebridge, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 3, 2021 1:20 pm
According to police, the death occurred in the area of York Street shortly after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. View image in full screen
According to police, the death occurred in the area of York Street shortly after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Canadian Press file

A sudden death that isn’t suspicious has been reported in Bracebridge, Ont., OPP said.

According to police, the death occurred in the area of York Street shortly after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Read more: Muskoka man who fought off bear recognized for bravery

Officers say there’s no threat to public safety.

The Bracebridge crime unit and forensic identification are continuing the investigation with the help of the chief coroner’s office.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Click to play video: 'Colborne sudden death now being investigated as homicide: OPP' Colborne sudden death now being investigated as homicide: OPP
Colborne sudden death now being investigated as homicide: OPP – May 25, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Muskoka tagbracebridge tagMuskoka news tagBracebridge news tagBracebridge death tagBracebridge sudden death tagBracebridge non-susicious death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers