Non-suspicious death reported in Bracebridge, Ont.

A sudden death that isn’t suspicious has been reported in Bracebridge, Ont., OPP said.
According to police, the death occurred in the area of York Street shortly after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Officers say there’s no threat to public safety.
The Bracebridge crime unit and forensic identification are continuing the investigation with the help of the chief coroner’s office.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
