There are no reports of injuries in a high-rise apartment building fire in Hamilton’s west end.

Hamilton Fire officials were called to Camelot Towers in the Main Street West and Longwood Road South area, just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire crews responded to an apartment fire located on the 7th floor of 1001 Main Street West. Fire is under control with efforts under way to remove smoke from the building at this time. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/oLGw4ltcAd — Hamilton Fire Department (@HamiltonFireDep) November 3, 2021

Crews are working to remove smoke from the building.

There is no word on what caused the fire.