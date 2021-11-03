Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Desmond inquiry: expert says red flags for domestic violence were ignored, overlooked

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2021 12:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Psychiatrist who diagnosed Lionel Desmond testifies in inquiry' Psychiatrist who diagnosed Lionel Desmond testifies in inquiry
The Lionel Desmond fatality inquiry resumed in Port Hawkesbury on Tuesday, shifting its focus to the federal government's involvement in the case. It was the military psychiatrist who first diagnosed the former soldier with post-traumatic stress disorder who testified. Ashley Field has more – Feb 23, 2021

A domestic violence expert says the tragic case of a former soldier in Nova Scotia who killed his family and himself in 2017 was predictable and preventable, based on a review that revealed many red flags were ignored or overlooked.

Dr. Peter Jaffe, a psychologist at Western University in London, Ont., shared his grim findings today before a provincial inquiry that is investigating why Afghanistan war veteran Lionel Desmond fatally shot his mother, wife, daughter and himself almost five years ago.

Read more: Ex-soldier who killed his family in N.S. knew what he did was morally wrong: doctor

The inquiry has focused much of its attention on Desmond’s long struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder, but it has also been tasked with determining whether his family had access to domestic violence intervention services and whether the health-care providers who interacted with them were properly trained.

Story continues below advertisement

Jaffe’s report says Desmond presented 20 risk factors associated with domestic homicide, out of 41 factors developed by the Ontario Domestic Violence Death Review Committee.

Read more: Desmond inquiry: former soldier sought counselling the same day he killed his family

Among other things, Desmond reported severe verbal and physical abuse during his childhood, a key risk factor linked to domestic violence.

As well, he was going through a marital separation, was unemployed and suffered from major depression and other mental health problems, including severe PTSD and borderline personality traits.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Canadian Armed Forces tagDomestic Violence tagPost-traumatic Stress Disorder tagLionel Desmond tagLionel Desmond Inquiry tagDomestic Homicide tagformer soldier taglionel desmond tragedy tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers