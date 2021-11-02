Menu

Canada

Ex-soldier who killed his family in N.S. knew what he did was morally wrong: doctor

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 2, 2021 2:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Lionel Desmond inquiry reveals cracks in Canadian veterans’ health care' Lionel Desmond inquiry reveals cracks in Canadian veterans’ health care
Canadian veteran Lionel Desmond struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after serving in Afghanistan. In 2017, he killed his family and himself. As Ross Lord reports, the inquiry into Desmond's case has revealed critical gaps in the system meant to help those who served our country – Jun 27, 2021

An inquiry into a triple murder committed by a former soldier in Nova Scotia heard today from a psychiatrist who said Lionel Desmond understood what he was doing was wrong when he killed three family members and himself in 2017.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Scott Theriault testified that the former infantryman understood his actions were morally and legally wrong even though he was suffering from severe post-traumatic stress disorder, major depression, a borderline personality disorder and borderline delusions about his wife.

Read more: Desmond inquiry: psychological autopsy focus of public inquiry into 2017 killings

Theriault’s testimony is important because the inquiry has heard from another psychiatrist who confirmed Desmond had suffered from dissociative episodes that left him believing he was reliving the traumatic, violent events he experienced while serving in Afghanistan in 2007.

Story continues below advertisement

Some of Desmond’s relatives have also said that after he was medically released from the military in 2015 and returned home to Nova Scotia, he suffered flashbacks and sometimes appeared to be in “combat mode.”

Read more: Desmond inquiry: former soldier sought counselling the same day he killed his family

Theriault, however, said that even if Desmond was suffering from full-blown delusions, that wouldn’t have been enough to absolve him of criminal responsibility.

The forensic psychiatrist also said that the tragic events that unfolded in rural Nova Scotia on Jan. 3, 2017, could have been prevented if Desmond’s mental health treatment had not been interrupted during the four months before the killings.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
