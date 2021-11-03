London, Ont. restaurant landmark Prince Albert’s Diner to close

London’s beloved Prince Albert’s Diner, a Richmond Row restaurant icon for decades, will close its doors at the end of November, the diner’s owners announced late Tuesday.

In a post on the restaurant’s Instagram page, Prince Albert’s sibling owners Betsy Gallo and Bill Spigos said they were hanging up the aprons after meeting their goal of operating the establishment for a quarter-century.

“Was it the best 25 years of our lives? Absolutely!!! A 25-year goal was set, our goal was met and now it’s our time to go,” the post read.

“Our success was made possible by the support of our loyal customers, the dedication of our employees who have become part of our family, and the joy of operating Prince Albert’s Diner.”

The unexpected news elicited an outpouring of support from members of the public, who reminisced fondly on past visits to the retro-styled diner, with many hinting that they plan to go back before the month is up.

“Thank you both so much for everything you have done, working at the diner was what helped me become the hard worker I am today,” read one comment on the diner’s Instagram post.

“NOOOOO DOES THIS MEAN I WONT BE ABLE TO GET ME A WALLY BURGER WHEN I COME HOME FOR CHRISTMAS?!” read another.

“I lived in London for 21 of those years. And Prince Albert’s is why I like peanut butter on a burger, or in a milkshake,” read a third.

Mike Stubbs of 980 CFPL was among those who took a trip down memory lane, writing in a tweet that Prince Al’s was the location where he and his wife Kiersta had their “first real date.”

“I got nervous trying to order and ended up with cheese fries and a vodka and coke.”

Thank you to Prince Albert's for being a cornerstone in #LdnOnt. Kiersta and I had our first real date at Prince Albert's. I got nervous trying to order and ended up with cheese fries and a vodka and coke. https://t.co/EOI4SgsFOr — Mike Stubbs (@stubbs980) November 3, 2021

Prince Al’s, with its yellow exterior (formerly blue) and retro 1950s interior, has been a frequent haunt for downtown diners since it first opened its doors at the corner of Richmond and Albert streets in 1985 under a previous owner.

In their Instagram post, Gallo and Spigos gave thanks to the suppliers and business associates who worked alongside them over the years, adding they were “honoured to be able to say that we had a landmark in London.”

“We don’t know what the future holds for Prince Al’s, but NO DINER FINER will never disappear!”

— This story will be updated.