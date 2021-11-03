Quebec reports 8 COVID-19 deaths, more than 500 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 525 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and eight additional deaths attributable to the virus.

Hospitalizations decreased by two in the last 24 hours to 248. Of those 70 were in the ICU, down by one over the previous day.

People are continuing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, with 11,671 doses administered on Tuesday.

Health officials said 90.6 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and over have received at least one dose, while 88 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.

In a news conference Tuesday, announcing more relaxed measures, the government said it hopes to move ahead with the vaccination of children between the ages of 5 and 11 before Christmas.

Also on the vaccination front, officials will be providing an update on it’s vaccine mandate for health-care workers, as the Nov. 15 deadline looms.

To date, Quebec has recorded 427,472 infections and 411,284 recoveries. The virus has claimed the lives of 11,510 Quebecers.