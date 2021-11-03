SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec reports 8 COVID-19 deaths, more than 500 new cases

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted November 3, 2021 11:49 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec easing restrictions for dancing, masks in class and ski hills' Quebec easing restrictions for dancing, masks in class and ski hills
Quebec has announced a long list of COVID-19 restrictions it will lift in two weeks' time. Karaoke and dancing in bars is being given the green light and public health has finally lifted the recommendation to favour working from home.As Raquel Fletcher reports, Quebecers will have a lot more freedom, but the vaccine passport and mandatory masks will remain in effect for the most part.

Quebec is reporting 525 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and eight additional deaths attributable to the virus.

Hospitalizations decreased by two in the last 24 hours to 248. Of those 70 were in the ICU, down by one over the previous day.

Read more: Quebec to remove mask mandate in high schools, lift ban on dancing, karaoke

People are continuing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, with 11,671 doses administered on Tuesday.

Health officials said 90.6 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and over have received at least one dose, while 88 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.

In a news conference Tuesday, announcing more relaxed measures, the government said it hopes to move ahead with the vaccination of children between the ages of 5 and 11 before Christmas.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Quebec delays COVID-19 vaccine mandate deadline for health workers

Also on the vaccination front, officials will be providing an update on it’s vaccine mandate for health-care workers, as the Nov. 15 deadline looms.

To date, Quebec has recorded 427,472 infections and 411,284 recoveries. The virus has claimed the lives of 11,510 Quebecers.

Click to play video: 'Quebec easing restrictions for dancing, masks in class and ski hills' Quebec easing restrictions for dancing, masks in class and ski hills
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagquebec covid tagQuebec vaccination tagQeubec numbers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers