SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec to remove mask mandate in high schools, lift ban on dancing, karaoke

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted November 2, 2021 1:31 pm
High school students at Marymount Academy International wear masks as they attend class Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in Montreal. View image in full screen
High school students at Marymount Academy International wear masks as they attend class Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé announced some relief of COVID-19 measures across the board on Tuesday.

All new measures come into effect on Nov. 15.

Dubé cited an epidemiological situation that was mostly under control for being able to loosen restrictions.

The big news for bars, restaurants and nightclubs is that the ban on dancing is finally being lifted. Karaoke is also being giving the greenlight, provided the singer is at least two metres away from spectators or is wearing a mask and is separated by a physical barrier.

Read more: COVID-19: Quebec records 490 new cases, 6 more deaths

The move comes a day after capacity restrictions were lifted for bars and restaurants provincewide.

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccine passports, however, will be maintained in these venues.

High school students are also getting a reprieve and will no longer be required to wear face masks in their classrooms. Masks, however, will continue to be required in common areas.

Quebec first introduced a mask mandate in the province’s red zones in Oct. 2020 and moved to remove it ahead of the 2021-22 school year.

Read more: COVID-19: Quebec lifts capacity limits in bars, restaurants but dancing still banned

The province, however, was forced to backtrack after a surge in new infections brought on by the pandemic’s fourth wave.

However, grade school students — who have yet to be vaccinated — will have to continue wearing face coverings in the classroom.

— More to come…

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagChristian Dube tagQuebec COVID update tagmask mandate high schools tagQuebec restrictions loosened tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers