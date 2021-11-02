Quebec to remove mask mandate in high schools, lift ban on dancing, karaoke

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé announced some relief of COVID-19 measures across the board on Tuesday.

All new measures come into effect on Nov. 15.

Dubé cited an epidemiological situation that was mostly under control for being able to loosen restrictions.

The big news for bars, restaurants and nightclubs is that the ban on dancing is finally being lifted. Karaoke is also being giving the greenlight, provided the singer is at least two metres away from spectators or is wearing a mask and is separated by a physical barrier.

The move comes a day after capacity restrictions were lifted for bars and restaurants provincewide.

Vaccine passports, however, will be maintained in these venues.

High school students are also getting a reprieve and will no longer be required to wear face masks in their classrooms. Masks, however, will continue to be required in common areas.

Quebec first introduced a mask mandate in the province’s red zones in Oct. 2020 and moved to remove it ahead of the 2021-22 school year.

The province, however, was forced to backtrack after a surge in new infections brought on by the pandemic’s fourth wave.

However, grade school students — who have yet to be vaccinated — will have to continue wearing face coverings in the classroom.

