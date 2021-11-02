Kamloops, B.C. wellness centre opened by unvaccinated nurses evicted from location

Send this page to someone via email

Just days after opening, a controversial health clinic has been evicted from its Kamloops storefront location.

The Ezra Wellness Clinic was being set up by a group of nurses who are now on unpaid leave from their jobs after refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

It was operating as a private clinic and, as of right now, services were free and nurses were volunteering their time.

Now the property owner says after vetting the group’s application, they cannot approve the lease.

The building is owned and managed by Brendan Shaw of SRSN Ventures Ltd.



In a statement, he said the space was rented to a long-term tenant who then subleased part of their space to the clinic, without permission of the owner.

“We were not consulted in advance by our tenant regarding the use of this space, so I immediately had a conversation with our tenant because we have a no sub-lease clause in place and this is not an allowable option,” Shaw said in a release.

The operators of Ezra Wellness say they are now trying to find another location.