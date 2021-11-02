Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Vancouver tops B.C.’s rattiest city list for 5th straight year

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 2, 2021 5:07 pm
Vancouver, Burnaby and Victoria topped Orkin Canada’s yearly top-20 rattiest B.C. cities list. View image in full screen
Vancouver, Burnaby and Victoria topped Orkin Canada’s yearly top-20 rattiest B.C. cities list. Robert Mecea / AP

Not surprisingly, B.C.’s largest population centres dominated an annual ranking of the province’s ‘rattiest’ cities.

And for a fifth year in a row, Vancouver topped Orkin Canada’s yearly top-20 list, followed by Burnaby in second and Victoria in third.

The rankings are based on the number of commercial and residential rodent treatments that Orkin Canada carried out from August 2020 to July 2021. View image in full screen
The rankings are based on the number of commercial and residential rodent treatments that Orkin Canada carried out from August 2020 to July 2021. Orkin Canada

“Multiple lockdowns this past year have meant more people are cooking and eating at home,” Orkin Canada said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“A recent survey found that Canadians produced 13.5 per cent more food waste during the lockdown than non-lockdown times. Food abundance means potential increases in rodent populations, which is why people may be seeing more rats and mice in residential neighbourhoods.”

Read more: B.C. ‘rattiest cities list’ says rodents moving into neighbourhoods because of coronavirus

Orkin Canada also said experts have observed bolder behaviour among rodents

“Mainly nocturnal, increased sightings of rodent activity during the day have become more common, as well as migrations from resource-depleted urban centres to food-rich suburban areas, where rats and mice may have been able to reproduce and drive up the population.”

The top-20 list is below (last year’s rankings in brackets)

  1. Vancouver (1)
  2. Burnaby (3)
  3. Victoria (2)
  4. Surrey (5)
  5. Kelowna (6)
  6. Richmond (4)
  7. Vernon (11)
  8. Abbotsford (10)
  9. Langley (7)
  10. Coquitlam (9)
  11. Chilliwack (15)
  12. Port Coquitlam (13)
  13. North Vancouver (8)
  14. Delta (12)
  15. West Vancouver (NR)
  16. Nanaimo (17)
  17. Maple Ridge (18)
  18. Duncan (14)
  19. Powell River (20)
  20. Kamloops (NR)
Click to play video: 'Why Vancouver is B.C.’s rattiest city' Why Vancouver is B.C.’s rattiest city
Why Vancouver is B.C.’s rattiest city – Sep 13, 2020

According to Orkin Canada, Vernon moved into the top 10 after placing 11th last year, while North Vancouver dropped out of the top 10, falling to 13th from 8th.

Story continues below advertisement

Orkin also noted that Terrace, which was 20th last year, and Sidney (16th) were not on this year’s list.

Orkin Canada also says that as cooler weather approaches, rodents may be looking for shelter.

But there are tactics that can be employed to mitigate rodents from entering your homes and frequenting your property:

  • Seal cracks or holes in your foundation and install weather stripping around windows and doors
  • Keep shrubbery at least a metre away from exterior walls of your home
  • Get rid of moisture sources, such as clogged gutters
  • Be diligent in keeping garbage and old food away from your house

The rankings are based on the number of commercial and residential rodent (rats and mice) treatments that Orkin Canada carried out from August 1, 2020, through July 31, 2021.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan bed bug numbers down in 2020' Saskatchewan bed bug numbers down in 2020
Saskatchewan bed bug numbers down in 2020 – Jan 28, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagOkanagan tagVancouver tagSurrey tagVernon tagVictoria tagNorth Okanagan tagBurnaby tagRichmond tagLower Mainland tagOrkin Canada tagOrkin tagrattiest city list tagrodent activity tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers