Vancouver tops B.C.’s rattiest city list for 5th straight year

Send this page to someone via email

Not surprisingly, B.C.’s largest population centres dominated an annual ranking of the province’s ‘rattiest’ cities.

And for a fifth year in a row, Vancouver topped Orkin Canada’s yearly top-20 list, followed by Burnaby in second and Victoria in third.

View image in full screen The rankings are based on the number of commercial and residential rodent treatments that Orkin Canada carried out from August 2020 to July 2021. Orkin Canada

“Multiple lockdowns this past year have meant more people are cooking and eating at home,” Orkin Canada said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“A recent survey found that Canadians produced 13.5 per cent more food waste during the lockdown than non-lockdown times. Food abundance means potential increases in rodent populations, which is why people may be seeing more rats and mice in residential neighbourhoods.”

Orkin Canada also said experts have observed bolder behaviour among rodents

“Mainly nocturnal, increased sightings of rodent activity during the day have become more common, as well as migrations from resource-depleted urban centres to food-rich suburban areas, where rats and mice may have been able to reproduce and drive up the population.”

The top-20 list is below (last year’s rankings in brackets)

Vancouver (1) Burnaby (3) Victoria (2) Surrey (5) Kelowna (6) Richmond (4) Vernon (11) Abbotsford (10) Langley (7) Coquitlam (9) Chilliwack (15) Port Coquitlam (13) North Vancouver (8) Delta (12) West Vancouver (NR) Nanaimo (17) Maple Ridge (18) Duncan (14) Powell River (20) Kamloops (NR)

3:31 Why Vancouver is B.C.’s rattiest city Why Vancouver is B.C.’s rattiest city – Sep 13, 2020

According to Orkin Canada, Vernon moved into the top 10 after placing 11th last year, while North Vancouver dropped out of the top 10, falling to 13th from 8th.

Story continues below advertisement

Orkin also noted that Terrace, which was 20th last year, and Sidney (16th) were not on this year’s list.

Orkin Canada also says that as cooler weather approaches, rodents may be looking for shelter.

But there are tactics that can be employed to mitigate rodents from entering your homes and frequenting your property:

Seal cracks or holes in your foundation and install weather stripping around windows and doors

Keep shrubbery at least a metre away from exterior walls of your home

Get rid of moisture sources, such as clogged gutters

Be diligent in keeping garbage and old food away from your house

The rankings are based on the number of commercial and residential rodent (rats and mice) treatments that Orkin Canada carried out from August 1, 2020, through July 31, 2021.

1:23 Saskatchewan bed bug numbers down in 2020 Saskatchewan bed bug numbers down in 2020 – Jan 28, 2021