COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 107 new infections, adds 5 deaths

The number of new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday in Saskatchewan was the lowest since mid-August.

According to the provincial government’s dashboard, there were 107 new cases, bringing the overall infection total in Saskatchewan to 77,902. The last time new cases were lower was on Aug. 16 when there were 87.

The seven-day average of new daily infections decreased to 185 from 188 on Monday.

The province’s active infections decreased, now sitting at 1,829, which is the lowest since Aug. 27 when there were 1,753.

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 859. The five recently deceased who tested positive for the virus include two people in the 80-plus and 60-to-79 age groups while the other was between 40 and 59 years old.

Hospitals in the province are currently providing care for 222 patients with COVID-19: 174 are receiving inpatient care and 48 are in ICUs. As of Tuesday, 69.4 per cent of the hospitalized patients were not fully vaccinated.

There are 26 Saskatchewan residents in out-of-province ICUs, according to officials.

The number of recoveries from the virus has grown by 225 to a total of 75,214.

According to the dashboard, 1,528 COVID-19 tests were performed on Monday. To date, 1,229,233 tests have been carried out in the province.

The total number of vaccines administered in the province is 1,670,748 with 70,306 given as third or fourth doses.

Of Tuesday’s 107 new cases, the provincial government said 68 were unvaccinated, which included 21 children under the age of 12.

