Canada

Celebration of life expected for Isabel Turner in spring 2022

By Bill Hutchins Global News
Posted November 2, 2021 3:21 pm
While the family will be holding a private funeral this weekend, they say a public celebration of life will be held sometime in the spring of 2022. View image in full screen
While the family will be holding a private funeral this weekend, they say a public celebration of life will be held sometime in the spring of 2022. Global News

The funeral for former Kingston mayor Isabel Turner will take place this Saturday.

Her family says it will be a small, private service, but a public celebration of life will take place sometime in the spring of next year.

A date and details for that event have yet to be finalized.

Read more: Former Kingston mayor Isabel Turner dies after brief illness

Turner died last week after a brief illness at the age of 85.

Her accomplishments in public life were numerous, serving four terms as reeve of Kingston Township, and then serving as the city’s first mayor in 2000 after amalgamation.

