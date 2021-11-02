Celebration of life expected for Isabel Turner in spring 2022

Send this page to someone via email

The funeral for former Kingston mayor Isabel Turner will take place this Saturday.

Her family says it will be a small, private service, but a public celebration of life will take place sometime in the spring of next year.

A date and details for that event have yet to be finalized.

Turner died last week after a brief illness at the age of 85.

Her accomplishments in public life were numerous, serving four terms as reeve of Kingston Township, and then serving as the city’s first mayor in 2000 after amalgamation.