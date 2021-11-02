SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Economy

Canada’s supply chains need overhaul amid ongoing shortages, critics say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 2, 2021 2:54 pm
Opposition parties say the federal government should use the current snarl in global supply chains to rethink the country’s reliance on foreign suppliers.

Conservative critic Ed Fast says the Trudeau Liberals should prioritize investments in trade corridors and ports to improve the movement of goods through and out of the country.

Read more: Ho Ho … uh oh! How supply chain woes could affect your holiday shopping

He adds there should equally be a focus on shoring up North American supply chains.

NDP critic Daniel Blaikie says a continental plan should involve government planning with the private sector, particularly for critical goods for public health or manufacturing.

Still, opposition critics and experts say there is much out of the reach of the government and backlogs will simply have to work themselves out over the coming months.

The trading bottlenecks have helped drive up the cost of many consumer goods, which Blaikie points to as a reason why the Liberals shouldn’t have cut emergency benefits to workers last month.

Read more: Having a hard time accessing your favourite products? Blame the shipping container crisis

© 2021 The Canadian Press
