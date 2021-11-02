COVID-19 hospitalizations rising in Manitoba as 127 new cases, 1 death reported

Send this page to someone via email

The number of Manitobans in hospital as a result of COVID-19 rose to more than 100 for the first time since July Tuesday, as health officials announced 127 new cases and another virus-related death.

The latest cases reported on the province’s COVID-19 dashboard bring the number of active infections in Manitoba to 1,303 and the province’s five-day test positivity rate to five per cent.

It’s the highest five-day test positivity rate Manitoba has reported since July 12, according to records kept by Global News.

Meanwhile, the number of Manitobans in hospital due to the virus is up to 104, according to provincial health data, up from 98 reported on Monday and 85 reported Friday.

It’s the highest number of virus-related hospitalizations reported in Manitoba since July 29, when 102 people were in hospital, according to Global News records.

The number of patients in intensive care due to COVID-19 fell by one to 24 Tuesday.

A running total of deaths connected to COVID-19 reported on the province’s website rose by one to 1,249 Tuesday. Details on the latest death will come in the province’s next COVID-19 press release, expected later this week.

The majority of Tuesday’s new cases — 50 infections — were reported in the Southern Health region, where vaccination uptake has been lower than in the rest of the province.

The Southern Health district has been reporting the most cases in the province for weeks, despite making up roughly 15 per cent of Manitoba’s population.

The area also has the highest number of hospitalizations, with 41 people in hospital Tuesday. Twelve of the 24 people in ICU as a result of COVID-19 are also from the Southern Health region,

The rest of Tuesday’s new cases include 26 infections reported in the Northern Health region, 27 from the Winnipeg Health region, 17 found in the Prairie Mountain Health region and seven in the Interlake-Eastern Health region.

According to provincial data, 75 of Manitoba’s latest infections are among people who had yet to be vaccinated, three were partially vaccinated and 49 were fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, a provincial site tracking variants shows Manitoba currently has 643 active variant cases, including two active Alpha cases, 39 active Delta infections and 602 unspecified cases.

Since the first variant cases were first found in Manitoba in mid-February, the province has reported 21,001 cases and 239 deaths linked to the more contagious strains.

In all, Manitoba has now reported 63,809 COVID-19 cases since March 2020.

As of Tuesday morning, 86.9 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one shot of vaccine and 83.8 per cent have received two doses, according to a provincial site tracking vaccinations.

Health data shows 2,331 tests for COVID-19 were performed Monday.

Manitoba reported 96 new COVID-19 cases and one death Monday.

