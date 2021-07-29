Menu

Health

Two COVID-19 deaths reported by Manitoba health officials Thursday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 1:44 pm
Manitoba reported 46 new cases Thursday. View image in full screen
Manitoba reported 46 new cases Thursday. (Getty Images)

Manitoba public health officials have reported two new deaths in people with COVID-19 Thursday.

Two women from the Winnipeg region — one in her 40s and one in her 70s, both of whom were linked to the Alpha variant, have died.

As of Thursday morning, 46 net-new cases have been identified in the province, bringing Manitoba’s total number of lab-confirmed cases to 57,548.

Of the new cases, 21 were in the Interlake-Eastern health region, 13 in Winnipeg, and the other regions of the province reported single-digit cases.

The current five-day test positivity rate is 2.1 per cent provincially and 1.1 per cent in Winnipeg.

