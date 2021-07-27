Manitoba reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba reported no new deaths connected to COVID-19 and 23 new infections across the province Tuesday.

It’s the second-straight day Manitoba has seen no deaths connected to the virus.

Nine of Tuesday’s new cases were found in the Winnipeg Health region, six were reported in the Southern Health region, four came from the Interlake-Eastern Health region, and two each were found in the Prairie Mountain and Northern Health regions.

The latest cases bring Manitoba’s total case count since 2020 to 57,476 after three previously announced infections were removed due to data corrections.

The province’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 1,172.

Health officials said 1,070 lab tests for COVID-19 were completed Monday and the five-day test positivity rate is 2.8 per cent provincially and 1.4 per cent in Winnipeg.

As of Tuesday morning, 107 people are hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, including 27 who are in ICU.

There are currently 498 active cases of the virus in Manitoba, including 310 infections confirmed to be more-contagious variants of concern.

Provincial data on variants updated Tuesday shows more than half of Manitoba’s 16,584 variant cases reported since February — 8,516 cases — have yet to be specified.

The most dominant of the specified variants continues to be the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom, which makes up 7,114 of the infections.

On Monday, Manitoba’s chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, said the Delta variant, first identified in India, now makes up about 30 per cent of the province’s variant cases.

A provincial website tracking variants showed the province’s total Delta case count rose to 648 as of Tuesday, 30 of which are listed as active.

The other active variant cases include 99 Alpha infections, 180 that remain unspecified, and one linked to the Gamma variant, first detected in Brazil.

On Monday, health officials reported 11 new COVID-19 cases.

