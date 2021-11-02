Drug seized, 3 arrested during Hwy. 28 traffic stop north of Burleigh Falls: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Three people face charges after police seized drugs during a traffic stop in North Kawartha Township on Friday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 3 p.m., officers respond to a traffic complaint on Hwy. 28. The vehicle was located and stopped north of Burleigh Falls. Police determined the driver was prohibited from driving. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the seizure of illicit drugs.

Read more: Petition created to lobby province for community safety zones and photo radar along Highway 28

Randy Greenwood, 58, and Teresa Jones, 40, both of Highlands East, were arrested and charged with possession of a schedule 1 substance — Greenwood for other drugs, Jones for cocaine.

Greenwood was additionally charged with driving while prohibited. The vehicle was impounded for 45 days.

Story continues below advertisement

Greenwood will appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 7.

Jeffrey McColl, 36, of Omemee, Ont., was charged with obstructing a peace officer.

He and Jones will appear in court on Dec. 8, OPP said Tuesday.