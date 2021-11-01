SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: 2 more deaths, 68 additional cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 1, 2021 6:00 pm
WATCH: Infectious diseases expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch explains how soon Ontario could be rolling out its plan for a third dose – and how it differs from a booster shot.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 68 more COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 14,061, including 266 deaths.

Twenty-seven of the new cases are in Barrie, while 11 are in Innisfil, seven are in Bradford, seven are in Orillia and four are in Collingwood.

Read more: Ontario has enough hospital feedback for mandatory COVID vaccine decision, health minister says

The rest of the new cases are in Bracebridge, Essa, New Tecumseth, Penetanguishene, Springwater and Wasaga Beach.

Eleven of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while nine are community-acquired, three are outbreak-related and the rest are under investigation.

Read more: Ontario reports 422 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Of the region’s total 14,061 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 13,589 — have recovered, while 12 people are currently in hospital.

On Monday, Ontario reported 422 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 600,377, including 9,874 deaths.

