COVID-19: 2 more deaths, 68 additional cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 68 more COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 14,061, including 266 deaths.

Twenty-seven of the new cases are in Barrie, while 11 are in Innisfil, seven are in Bradford, seven are in Orillia and four are in Collingwood.

The rest of the new cases are in Bracebridge, Essa, New Tecumseth, Penetanguishene, Springwater and Wasaga Beach.

Eleven of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while nine are community-acquired, three are outbreak-related and the rest are under investigation.

Of the region’s total 14,061 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 13,589 — have recovered, while 12 people are currently in hospital.

On Monday, Ontario reported 422 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 600,377, including 9,874 deaths.