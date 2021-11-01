SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ontario has enough hospital feedback for mandatory COVID vaccine decision, health minister says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2021 1:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Ford speaking with hospital officials before introducing vaccine mandates for healthcare workers' Ford speaking with hospital officials before introducing vaccine mandates for healthcare workers
WATCH ABOVE: Ford speaking with hospital officials before introducing vaccine mandates for healthcare workers – Oct 15, 2021

TORONTO — Ontario’s health minister says she now has enough responses from hospitals and health-care groups across the province to inform her decision on a mandatory vaccine policy at hospitals.

Premier Doug Ford sent a letter last month to hospital CEOs, local medical officers of health and other related organizations asking for input on mandating vaccines for staff at hospitals.

He had asked for responses by Oct. 19, but last week Health Minister Christine Elliott said they were still waiting for responses from some hospitals so the government could make its decision.

Read more: Ford asks hospitals for input on potential COVID-19 vaccine mandate

She says today that she has now received most of them and is reviewing them in detail, so she can make a decision.

Story continues below advertisement

Elliott says one factor to consider is whether a vaccine mandate would lead to staff shortages affecting patient care, such as needing to cancel surgeries.

Several hospitals who have already implemented their own mandates have seen roughly two per cent of staff being placed on unpaid leave or terminated because of the policies.

Ontario reported 422 new COVID-19 cases Monday and three more deaths.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
