Sexual predator arrested in White Rock, B.C. sentenced to 7.5 years behind bars

A sexual predator arrested in White Rock, B.C. last year has received a prison sentence of seven-and-a-half years after he was found guilty of 17 charges, including sexual assault.

Jack Kelley, 35, was the subject of a nationwide manhunt in 2020, for warrants related to sexual assault, assault and unlawful confinement.

He was sentenced in B.C. Provincial Court on Oct. 18, and the outcome of the hearing was recently shared with Burnaby RCMP.

“After months of investigation, coordination and painstaking effort, we’ve reached a successful conclusion and I commend everyone involved,” said Insp. Matt Toews in a Monday news statement.

"I hope this result will bring some comfort to the victim in this case."

Some details of the court case, including the identity of the victim, are covered by a publication ban.

Burnaby RCMP first asked for public assistance in locating Kelley in February 2020 in response to two Canada-wide warrants and one warrant out of Burnaby.

At the time, Kelley — known to police — was thought to be living in Burnaby under court orders not to date or engage in any intimate relationships with women until his bail supervisor had informed that person of his recognizance.

In July, the Mounties arrested Kelley in White Rock and took him into custody.

He then faced 15 charges, including assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats and sexual assault.

He was convicted two weeks ago on 17 charges: one count each of assault, sexual assault and criminal harassment, and two counts each of assault causing bodily harm, unlawful confinement, uttering threats and attempting to obstruct justice.

“We cannot undo the harm this man has caused, but we can and will always strive for justice and community safety,” Towes said.

The investigation was led by Burnaby RCMP’s domestic violence unit, investigative support and serious crimes teams, he added, with “assistance from almost every other section in the detachment.”

Victims of sexual assault are urged to contact local police, said the RCMP on Monday.