Health

B.C. reports 25 COVID-19 deaths, 1,370 new cases over three days

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 1, 2021 7:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Thousands of B.C. health-care workers now on unpaid leave due to vaccine status' Thousands of B.C. health-care workers now on unpaid leave due to vaccine status
Health Minister Adrian Dix said Monday 3,325 health-care workers in the province are currently on unpaid leave due to not being vaccinated against COVID-19. These gaps in the workforce have led to changes being made at hospitals and non-urgent surgeries being delayed.

Twenty-five COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in British Columbia over the past three days, along with another 1,370 new infections.

There were 568 new cases from Friday to Saturday while 470 cases were reported from Saturday to Sunday, and 332 from Sunday to Monday.

Of the new cases, 603 were in the Fraser Health region, 124 cases were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 222 were in the Interior Health region, 218 were in Island Health, and 203 were in Northern Health.

Click to play video: 'Will B.C. health-care workers be moved to other regions in the province to fill staff shortages?' Will B.C. health-care workers be moved to other regions in the province to fill staff shortages?
Will B.C. health-care workers be moved to other regions in the province to fill staff shortages?

The number of people in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19 remains unchanged at 436. Of those, 140 patients are in intensive care, a decline of 15 from Friday.

There are 4,668 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, the lowest total since mid-August.

The province said 90 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged 12 and older have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 85.3 per cent have received two doses.

People who are not fully vaccinated accounted for 64.6 per cent of cases from Oct. 22 to 28 and 73.5 per cent of hospitalizations from Oct. 15 to 28, the province reported.

Read more: More than 3,000 unvaccinated health workers in B.C. on unpaid leave, Dix says

Earlier in the day, health officials said more than 3,000 B.C. health-care workers, or about 2.6 per cent of the workforce, are not yet vaccinated have been placed on unpaid leave.

The greatest number of those are in Interior Health, with 1,018 health-care workers who have worked at least one shift in the last three months, now on leave.

— With files from Amy Judd and Richard Zussman

