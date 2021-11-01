B.C. health officials to hold rare Monday press conference about unvaccinated health-care workers

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials are expected to provide an update on unvaccinated health-care workers Monday.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak at 11 a.m.

As of Oct. 26, health-care workers in B.C. must be immunized against COVID-19.

Those who remain unvaccinated have been placed on unpaid leave. They must receive a first dose by Nov. 15 if they want to keep their jobs.

It is anticipated health officials will provide an update on how the number of people on leave is impacting the health-care system, including the rescheduling of surgeries.

