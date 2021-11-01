SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

B.C. health officials to hold rare Monday press conference about unvaccinated health-care workers

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 1, 2021 11:58 am
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix speak to the media at the B.C. Legislature on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix speak to the media at the B.C. Legislature on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner

B.C. health officials are expected to provide an update on unvaccinated health-care workers Monday.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak at 11 a.m.

That will be broadcast live on BC1, in the post above and on the Global BC Facebook page.

As of Oct. 26, health-care workers in B.C. must be immunized against COVID-19.

Unvaccinated nurses to open Kamloops clinic

Those who remain unvaccinated have been placed on unpaid leave. They must receive a first dose by Nov. 15 if they want to keep their jobs.

It is anticipated health officials will provide an update on how the number of people on leave is impacting the health-care system, including the rescheduling of surgeries.

This story will be updated following the press conference.

