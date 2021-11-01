Police seize drugs, weapons in Orillia, Ont.

Officers have arrested and charged a man from Burford, Ont., after they seized drugs and weapons in Orillia, Ont.
On Friday, police began an investigation that involved a stolen car on Millard Street.
Police stopped the vehicle and searched the driver. They found drugs, a fake firearm, weapons, cash and other indications of drug trafficking.
Police have subsequently charged James Donald Sears, 38, from Burford, Ont., with three counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, three counts of drug possession, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of an imitation firearm, property possession obtained by crime, possession of crime proceeds, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, two counts of breach of probation and two cannabis charges.
Sears was held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody.
Comments