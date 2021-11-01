Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seize drugs, weapons in Orillia, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 1, 2021 3:55 pm
A man from Burford, Ont., has been charged after police seized drugs, weapons, an imitation firearm and cash. View image in full screen
A man from Burford, Ont., has been charged after police seized drugs, weapons, an imitation firearm and cash. OPP

Officers have arrested and charged a man from Burford, Ont., after they seized drugs and weapons in Orillia, Ont.

On Friday, police began an investigation that involved a stolen car on Millard Street.

Read more: 2 charged by Barrie police internet child exploitation unit

Police stopped the vehicle and searched the driver. They found drugs, a fake firearm, weapons, cash and other indications of drug trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have subsequently charged James Donald Sears, 38, from Burford, Ont., with three counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, three counts of drug possession, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of an imitation firearm, property possession obtained by crime, possession of crime proceeds, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, two counts of breach of probation and two cannabis charges.

Sears was held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody.

Click to play video: 'Increase in drug seizures at U.S.-Canada border' Increase in drug seizures at U.S.-Canada border
Increase in drug seizures at U.S.-Canada border – Jun 16, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Orillia tagOrillia OPP tagOrillia news tagOrillia drug trafficking tagBurford tagOrillia drug charges tagOrillia weapon charges tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers