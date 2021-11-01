Menu

2 teens injured after vehicle crashes into tree, bursts into flames in Springwater, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 1, 2021 1:36 pm
After the crash, numerous videos of the incident appeared on social media. Police are reminding drivers to put their phones and cameras down unless they intend to call 9-1-1. View image in full screen
After the crash, numerous videos of the incident appeared on social media. Police are reminding drivers to put their phones and cameras down unless they intend to call 9-1-1. OPP

Two teens were sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle hit a tree and burst into flames early Sunday in Springwater, Ont.

The crash on County Road 27, north of Horseshoe Valley Road, took place about 4 a.m., first responders said.

Police said the two teens in the car sustained serious injuries but were able to remove themselves from the fiery wreck after the vehicle crashed into the tree.

Both teens were subsequently sent to Toronto-area trauma centres with serious injuries.

Numerous videos of the incident appeared on social media.

The investigation is ongoing. Witnesses can contact Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

