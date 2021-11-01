2 teens injured after vehicle crashes into tree, bursts into flames in Springwater, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Two teens were sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle hit a tree and burst into flames early Sunday in Springwater, Ont.

The crash on County Road 27, north of Horseshoe Valley Road, took place about 4 a.m., first responders said.

Read more: Huronia West police investigate minor crash involving school bus carrying 12 children

Police said the two teens in the car sustained serious injuries but were able to remove themselves from the fiery wreck after the vehicle crashed into the tree.

Both teens were subsequently sent to Toronto-area trauma centres with serious injuries.

Numerous videos of the incident appeared on social media.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing. Witnesses can contact Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

1:59 Winnipeg truck driver found guilty in deadly 2016 crash in Toronto Winnipeg truck driver found guilty in deadly 2016 crash in Toronto – Apr 30, 2021