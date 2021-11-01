32 Okanagan residents died from heat wave: BC Coroner’s Office

Send this page to someone via email

Thirty-two Okanagan residents died from extreme heat last summer, according to updated information from the BC Coroner’s Office.

Not all places of death were noted, however, the coroner’s report did note 12 of these deaths were in Kelowna and another five were in Vernon. These are among the 64 deaths across the Interior Health region.

They are just a fraction of the deaths that occurred across B.C. during the record-breaking heat wave that claimed the lives of at least 595 British Columbians. The largest number of deaths took place between June 25 and July 1, when a heat-dome weather event resulted in numerous temperature records being set throughout the province.

At least 526 deaths occurred during this event, and several of the deaths recorded in the days and weeks following were due to injuries sustained during the heat-dome period.

“While we expect the findings of the death review will significantly contribute to efforts to increase public safety, we must take steps to prepare for future extreme weather events now,” Lisa Lapointe, chief coroner, said in a press release.

“The effects of climate change are both real and unpredictable. Having a plan to regularly check in with loved ones who live alone, being aware of cooler and air-conditioned areas in your neighbourhood, and heeding early warnings about extreme weather are simple steps that will help ensure we are all properly prepared and safe.”

Consistent with International Classification of Diseases definitions, the BC Coroners Service considers a death heat-related when the localized environment or the body temperature of a decedent is consistent with hyperthermia or there is no direct temperature at the time of death, but there is evidence to support that heat had a significant causal effect on the death.

Nearly three-quarters of the deaths recorded between June 25 and July 1 occurred in either the Fraser (273) or Vancouver Coastal (120) health authority regions. The provincewide death rate during this period was 10.1 per 100,000 residents. Individuals aged 70 or older accounted for 69 per cent of deaths. No heat-related deaths among children were reported.

The BC Coroners Service expects to have completed individual investigations of each of the 595 heat-related deaths by early 2022.

At that time, the service will convene a death review panel consisting of subject-matter experts who will create recommendations intended to prevent similar deaths. The findings of the panel are expected to be publicly released in late spring 2022.