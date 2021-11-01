Menu

Crime

Peterborough man arrested after woman kidnapped at gunpoint: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 1, 2021 12:09 pm
Peterborough Police Service arrested a man after a woman was reportedly kidnapped at gunpoint early Saturday. View image in full screen
Peterborough Police Service arrested a man after a woman was reportedly kidnapped at gunpoint early Saturday. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man has been arrested after a woman was reportedly kidnapped at gunpoint early Saturday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2 a.m. a man entered the police station to report his girlfriend had been taken at gunpoint by a man in an SUV in the area of Charlotte and Aylmer streets.

Officers spoke to witnesses in the area who provided a description of the driver and vehicle. A short time later, the vehicle was found in the area of Monaghan Road and Charlotte Street.

Police say the driver matched the description given to investigators and a female passenger was the victim reported kidnapped.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded handgun and some shotgun ammunition, police said.

Investigators also learned of another incident several days early involving both individuals when a shotgun was allegedly discharged into the air.

A search warrant executed on the man’s residence located a shotgun, two handguns, seven long guns, two stun guns, several prohibited devices including over-capacity magazines, a large quantity of various types of ammunition and a “small amount” of fentanyl.

Daniel Rego, 26, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Kidnapping while using certain firearms — confined
  • Pointing a firearm
  • Using a firearm while committing an offence
  • Careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Assault with a weapon
  • Discharge a firearm with intent
  • Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
  • Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited or restricted weapon
  • Criminal harassment — repeatedly follow, repeatedly communicate with, watch and beset, threatening conduct
  • Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Saturday, at which time he was remanded into custody, and will appear in court again on Tuesday, Nov. 2, police said.

