Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 14 2021 10:10pm
02:23

Canadians targeted in alleged Iranian kidnapping scheme

Four Iranians are under arrest in the U.S., charged with planning to kidnap critics of Iran’s regime, including three Canadians, and taking them back to Iran. Ted Chernecki reports.

