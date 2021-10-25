Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 25 2021 9:55pm
01:26

VPD release surveillance video of west-side kidnapping victim

Vancouver Police have released video of a west-side kidnapping victim which may be linked to a high-rise gambling operation in the Oakridge area. Rumina Daya reports.

