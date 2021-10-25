Global News Hour at 6 BC October 25 2021 9:55pm 01:26 VPD release surveillance video of west-side kidnapping victim Vancouver Police have released video of a west-side kidnapping victim which may be linked to a high-rise gambling operation in the Oakridge area. Rumina Daya reports. Vancouver police release surveillance video of a suspected kidnapping victim REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8325184/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8325184/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?