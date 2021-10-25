Vancouver police release surveillance video of a suspected kidnapping victim

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are releasing surveillance video of a suspected kidnapping victim in the hope that someone has information about what happened to him.

Police said they believe Jeffrey Lee was kidnapped while walking on a quiet west-side street in September.

Lee was last seen by his girlfriend around 10 p.m. on Sept. 23 as he left her downtown apartment to go gambling in the Oakridge neighbourhood, police said in a release.

Officers believe he drove a black BMW X5 and parked near West 41 Avenue and Elizabeth Street, then went to a nearby high-rise to meet up with friends and associates.

“We believe Jeffrey Lee was abducted by force and taken to an unknown location,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a release. “We don’t know exactly why he was kidnapped, but we know there are people out there who have information, and we’re asking them to come forward now.”

The video released by police shows Lee entering the Oakridge high-rise around 10:15 p.m. and then leaving the next day shortly before 4 a.m.

Investigators believe he was kidnapped while walking back to his parked car.

“The black BMW was located the next day with the driver-side door wide open, and we believe whoever kidnapped Mr. Lee did so as he was getting in his vehicle,” Addison added. “Although we’ve gathered a significant amount of evidence during the past four weeks and feel we are close to solving this case, there are still people with information who need to come forward.”

Vancouver police released this image of Jeffrey Lee’s BMW. Vancouver police

Lee was last seen wearing a dark-coloured Hugo Boss hoodie, with black shorts, flip-flops and a grey shoulder bag. At the time of his kidnapping, he had short black hair and facial stubble.

Anyone who saw Lee on the night of his kidnapping, or knows what happened to him, is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department’s major crime section at 604-717-2541.