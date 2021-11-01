15-year-old boy killed in crash between motorized bicycle and SUV near Fergus, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say a 15-year-old boy has died following a crash between a motorized bicycle and an SUV that happened outside of Fergus, Ont., on Halloween night.

Officers were called to the area of Wellington Road 19 and Second Line at about 7 p.m. for reports of a serious collision, police said in a news release.

“Initial reports indicated that a motor assisted bicycle and an SUV had collided and the rider of the bicycle was seriously injured,” OPP said.

The teenager riding the bike was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died. He has been identified as Daniel Trafford of the Township of Centre Wellington.

OPP say investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the crash.

Witnesses can call police at 1-888-310-1122.

