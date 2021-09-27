OPP identify victim in fatal pedestrian collision outside of Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say they have identified the victim of a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that happened just outside of Guelph early Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Wellington Road 124 and Wellington Road 32 at around 1 a.m. for reports that a pickup truck struck a pedestrian.

“A pickup truck was travelling westbound on Wellington Road 124 towards Cambridge when it collided with a pedestrian near the railway crossing just west of Wellington Road 32,” OPP said in a news release.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators were originally asking for the public’s help with identifying the victim, but in a news release on Monday, police said the man had been identifying as 58-year-old Cu Hoang of Guelph.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

