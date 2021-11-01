Menu

Canada

Reports of possible drugs found among Halloween candy in Belleville: police

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted November 1, 2021 8:59 am
Belleville police are asking parents in the city, especially those who trick-or-treated in the Gilbert and Maple street area, to double check their children's candy. Getty Images

Belleville police are asking parents to double check their children’s Halloween candy after receiving reports of possible drugs being found in the children’s loot.

Two parents reported finding what police referred to as tablets not suitable for children to ingest mixed in with their children’s candy on Sunday.

Police believe the tablets were given out somewhere in the area of Gilbert and Maple streets in Belleville.

Residents are advised to dispose of the tablets if they locate them.

Belleville police ask anyone with information about their investigation to contact them.

