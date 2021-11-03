Menu

Sports

Professional bull riding returns to SaskTel Centre

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted November 3, 2021 12:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Professional bull riding returns to SaskTel Centre' Professional bull riding returns to SaskTel Centre
WATCH: PBR bull riding returned to the SaskTel Centre for a two-day event. It marked the second consecutive week of a large indoor event in the arena.

Professional bull riding (PBR) returned to SaskTel Centre for the first time since 2019 for the Saskatoon Classic Oct. 29-30.

The two-day event featured more than two dozen bull riders, many of which are from Saskatchewan.

Support from the community was also on full display as 8,000-9,000 fans came out to cheer on their favourite rider.

It was the second event at SaskTel featuring a large gathering of people amid eased COVID-19 restrictions, after the sold-out Eric Church concert on Oct. 24.

PBR Canada general manager Jason Davidson says all protocols were followed without incident.

“We’ve not only followed the provincial guidelines, but we have our own guidelines too,” Davidson said. “We have been doing frequent testing amongst our teams twice a week to keep our athletes and our personnel on-site safe.”

Davidson says despite COVID concerns, the chance to invite locals out to an event wasn’t something they wanted to pass up.

“We have been coming here for 13 years, and we will continue to make stops in Saskatoon for years to come.”

Guests and all event staff had to provide a negative COVID-19 test, proof of vaccination and wear a mask upon entry. The only time they could remove their masks was to eat or drink while in their seats.

Read more: Veterans forced to get creative with annual remembrance event due to COVID-19 pandemic

SaskTel Centre executive director Scott Ford says as many as 50 per cent of the fans at the Eric Church concert were eating or drinking at any given time, therefore not having to wear their masks.

“With the public health orders, customers are allowed to actually take off their masks when they are eating or drinking in their seating section and enjoy their food and beverages,” said Ford.

Royal University Hospital heads clinical microbiologist Dr. Joseph Blondeau says people who want to go out to large indoor events should expect to have to abide by COVID screening and health protocols for the foreseeable future, adding those who are unvaccinated may want to change their stance.

“We know that the current Delta variant, we know with the viral load associated with those that are infected, and we know this virus is more communicable, we are seeing more breakthrough (cases) in those who are double vaccinated.”

Blondeau says the higher the rate of vaccination, the lower the chance the virus will spread in the province.

According to the Saskatchewan Health Authority, there have been no COVID-19 outbreaks from either event at SaskTel Centre, so far.

Read more: COVID-19 cases declining, but Saskatchewan hospitals still under pressure: top doctor

As for the bull riders, beyond COVID protocols, they say nothing has changed – it’s still man against beast in front of a cheering full-house of fans, in Saskatoon or any city.

“Bull riding is still bull riding,” said rider Jared Parsonage. “Nothing has changed when it comes to the sport for us. It’s still you versus the bull.”

The Maple Creek native finished in sixth spot, taking home more than $200 and gaining 10 points in the standings.

The next event is the Canada Cup in Edmonton, where the winner will walk away with $100,000.

For full results visit the PBR website.

COVID-19 Saskatchewan News Saskatoon SaskTel Centre Concerts Bull Riding PBR bull riders Health Protocols

