Canada

Dogs share the spirit of Halloween in Saskatoon costume party

By Kelly Skjerven & Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi Global News
Posted October 31, 2021 8:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Halloween canine costume party' Halloween canine costume party
WATCH: Some Saskatoon dogs had a spooky Sunday in the park, decked out in costumes celebrating Halloween.

Some Saskatoon dogs had a spooky Sunday in the park, decked out in costumes celebrating Halloween.

Read more: Saskatoon boy gifted French bulldog ‘Jelly Bean’ from Make-a-Wish

The event was held at Paul Mostoway dog park with donations being raised for Saskatoon Dog Rescue.

Both monetary and other donations were accepted, such as dog foods, leashes, dog beds and, of course, a couple of toys, too.

Some dogs weren’t willing participants but others were able to get in on the fun.

Read more: Calgary store’s free pumpkins provide ‘awesome’ boost during COVID-19 pandemic

There were literal hot dogs, a superman and even an astronaut.

