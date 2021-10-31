Dogs share the spirit of Halloween in Saskatoon costume party

Send this page to someone via email

Some Saskatoon dogs had a spooky Sunday in the park, decked out in costumes celebrating Halloween.

The event was held at Paul Mostoway dog park with donations being raised for Saskatoon Dog Rescue.

Both monetary and other donations were accepted, such as dog foods, leashes, dog beds and, of course, a couple of toys, too.

Some dogs weren’t willing participants but others were able to get in on the fun.

There were literal hot dogs, a superman and even an astronaut.

