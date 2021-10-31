Menu

Canada
October 31 2021 5:11pm
01:42

Kingston, Ont. celebrates Halloween for first time since pandemic began

Trick-or-Treaters took to the streets Sunday for the first time since the pandemic began, after getting the go ahead from the province.

