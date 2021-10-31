Man in critical condition after overnight stabbing in downtown Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in life-threatening condition in hospital after an overnight stabbing downtown.

Calgary police say they went to the 600 block of 5 Avenue S.W. after calls indicating a man in medical distress.

He was found suffering from stab wounds and rushed to hospital.

One person is in custody.

The road was closed in the area, but has re-opened since.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

