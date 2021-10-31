Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man in critical condition after overnight stabbing in downtown Calgary

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted October 31, 2021 1:22 pm
Calgary police are investigating an overnight stabbing that left one man in life-threatening condition Oct. 31, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary police are investigating an overnight stabbing that left one man in life-threatening condition Oct. 31, 2021. Global News

A man is in life-threatening condition in hospital after an overnight stabbing downtown.

Calgary police say they went to the 600 block of 5 Avenue S.W. after calls indicating a man in medical distress.

He was found suffering from stab wounds and rushed to hospital.

Read more: Police investigating woman’s death in northeast Calgary

One person is in custody.

The road was closed in the area, but has re-opened since.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Stabbing tagCalgary Police tagCalgary tagCalgary Stabbing tagDowntown Stabbing tagMan stabbed tagCalgary stabbing downtown tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers