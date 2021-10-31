Menu

Traffic

1 dead after collision in Malahide Township, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted October 31, 2021 10:33 am
Around 4:50 p.m. Saturday, emergency crews responded to a collision on Wilson Line east of Belmont Road. View image in full screen
Around 4:50 p.m. Saturday, emergency crews responded to a collision on Wilson Line east of Belmont Road. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Elgin County OPP are investigating a fatal collision in Malahide Township.

Around 4:50 p.m. Saturday, emergency crews responded to a collision on Wilson Line east of Belmont Road.

Police say a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Wilson Line was closed between Belmont Road and Dorchester Road but has since reopened.

OPP say more details will be released as the investigation continues.

