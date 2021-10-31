1 dead after collision in Malahide Township, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Elgin County OPP are investigating a fatal collision in Malahide Township.

Around 4:50 p.m. Saturday, emergency crews responded to a collision on Wilson Line east of Belmont Road.

Police say a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

UPDATE – Wilson Line remains closed, as #OPP continue to investigate fatal collision. Further updates will be provided when new information becomes available. Roadway to reopen within the next 6 hours. @ElginCounty #ElginOPP ^nk pic.twitter.com/Ik5RE34I7N — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) October 31, 2021

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Wilson Line was closed between Belmont Road and Dorchester Road but has since reopened.

OPP say more details will be released as the investigation continues.