Sports

Knicks play the Raptors on 3-game win streak

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 31, 2021 3:04 am

Toronto Raptors (4-3, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (5-1, first in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York seeks to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Toronto.

New York finished 25-17 in Eastern Conference play and 25-11 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Knicks gave up 104.7 points per game while committing 20.8 fouls last season.

Toronto went 27-45 overall and 17-25 in Eastern Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Raptors averaged 111.3 points per game last season, 43.6 in the paint, 18.6 off of turnovers and 13.7 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Knicks: Nerlens Noel: day to day (knee).

Raptors: Yuta Watanabe: day to day (calf), Pascal Siakam: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
