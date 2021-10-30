SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Quebec reports 591 new COVID-19 infections, two more deaths

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted October 30, 2021 2:08 pm
Quebec is reporting 591 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and two additional virus-related deaths.

Health officials say the number of hospitalizations declined by six to 244, while the number of patients in intensive care declined by one to 67.

As for vaccinations, authorities say 8,120 doses were administered in the past 24 hours, including 2,764 first shots.

On Friday the province’s public health institute said 90.6 per cent of Quebec residents 12 and over have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 87.8 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated with both shots.

READ MORE: COVID cases in Canada tracker: how many new cases of COVID-19 today?

Authorities say there are currently 470 active COVID-19 outbreaks in Quebec.

The province has reported an average of 450 new COVID-19 cases a day over the past seven days.

–with files from The Canadian Press

