Quebec reports 591 new COVID-19 infections, two more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Quebec is reporting 591 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and two additional virus-related deaths.

Health officials say the number of hospitalizations declined by six to 244, while the number of patients in intensive care declined by one to 67.

Story continues below advertisement

As for vaccinations, authorities say 8,120 doses were administered in the past 24 hours, including 2,764 first shots.

On Friday the province’s public health institute said 90.6 per cent of Quebec residents 12 and over have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 87.8 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated with both shots.

READ MORE: COVID cases in Canada tracker: how many new cases of COVID-19 today?

Authorities say there are currently 470 active COVID-19 outbreaks in Quebec.

The province has reported an average of 450 new COVID-19 cases a day over the past seven days.

–with files from The Canadian Press

Advertisement